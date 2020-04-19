|
|
New London - Ethel Stoner Perl, 94, of New London, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in New London Feb. 9, 1926, to the late Harry and Rebecca (Merims) Stoner.
A lifelong resident of New London, Ethel and her family survived the Great New England Hurricane of 1938. She was a graduate of the Williams Memorial Institute and graduated from Columbia University with a degree in dental hygiene. She married Murray A. Perl April 19, 1947. He predeceased her August 9, 1998.
Ethel and Murray took over running New London Store Fixture Company (NELSCO) and Facilities Design Associates from Ethel's father in 1955, and grew the business until it closed in December 1987. Ethel was ahead of her time, managing the NELSCO office staff for 30 years. During that time, she and Murray raised three children. Ethel and Murray enjoyed traveling and doting on their grandchildren. She was a life member of Hadassah. Ethel loved hosting Shabbos dinner every Friday night as well as celebrating the holidays surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and her chicken soup, brisket, apple pie and mandelbrot were favorites with all.
Ethel is survived by her son Edward (Mimi) Perl of New London; daughters, Janice (Richard) Pullman of Dallas, Texas and Carol Darver and her life partner, Joel Persky of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren: Rebecca Hogan, Michael Pullman, Jennifer Perl (Wes) Thompson, Matthew Perl, Elizabeth Darver Leak and Harris (Leslie) Darver. There are five surviving great-grandchildren: Aaron Hogan, Elliot and Nicole Leak and Clare and Summer Thompson. She was predeceased by her siblings, Morris, Carl, Jeannette and David.
Special thanks to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of SECT and to her caregivers from Warm Hearted Home Care for allowing Ethel to remain in her home almost to the very end. Thank you goes to the staff at L + M Hospital for making Ethel's last days as pain free and comfortable as possible.
A private family graveside service will be held Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Beth-El Cemetery, Groton. A celebration of Ethel's life will take place at a future date. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. is assisting with arrangements. You are invited to visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook or share a memory. Donations in Ethel's memory may be made to the VNA, 403 N Frontage Road, Waterford, CT 06385 or to the Jewish Federation of Eastern CT, 28 Channing St., New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020