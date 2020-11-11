I am so sorry for your loss. If there was a large family gathering Gene would always be there. I remember when I was small he seemed giant and intimidating. As I got older I could see his humor, big smile and hard-working nature shine through when he told stories. I had the chance to visit with them recently and am thankful to see them together as I remembered them through so many events of my childhood. Thoughts and love to Donna, Beth, Gene and the rest of the family. I hope the wonderful memories you made with such a supportive husband and father navigate you through this difficult time.

Katie Bolton-Kelley

