North Stonington - Eugene Atwood "Gene" Anderson III, 68, the beloved husband for 47 years of Donna Scheller Anderson of North Stonington passed away Nov. 8, 2020. He was born in Westerly to the late Marjorie W. Anderson and Eugene Atwood Anderson Jr.
Gene's passion in life was his family, woodworking, stonework and showing younger generations the value of hard work.
In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his children, son Eugene Anderson IV (wife Melissa), and their children David and Isabella; his daughter Elizabeth Varas (husband John) and their children Ruby and Nolan; his sisters, Laura Czerkiewicz (husband Walter), Cynthia Anderson (husband Eric Seamans), Marjorie G. Anderson (husband Chris Nielson); his brothers, John Anderson (wife Patricia) and Ripley Anderson (wife Sharon), and nieces and nephews.
Gene will always be fondly remembered by those who had the pleasure to work, laugh, and worship with him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Gene's memory.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.