1/1
Eugene Atwood "Gene" Anderson III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
North Stonington - Eugene Atwood "Gene" Anderson III, 68, the beloved husband for 47 years of Donna Scheller Anderson of North Stonington passed away Nov. 8, 2020. He was born in Westerly to the late Marjorie W. Anderson and Eugene Atwood Anderson Jr.

Gene's passion in life was his family, woodworking, stonework and showing younger generations the value of hard work.

In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his children, son Eugene Anderson IV (wife Melissa), and their children David and Isabella; his daughter Elizabeth Varas (husband John) and their children Ruby and Nolan; his sisters, Laura Czerkiewicz (husband Walter), Cynthia Anderson (husband Eric Seamans), Marjorie G. Anderson (husband Chris Nielson); his brothers, John Anderson (wife Patricia) and Ripley Anderson (wife Sharon), and nieces and nephews.

Gene will always be fondly remembered by those who had the pleasure to work, laugh, and worship with him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Gene's memory.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 10, 2020
Sorry to Ripley and family for your family.
elizabeth Knight Tremblay (Wildflower)
Classmate
November 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. If there was a large family gathering Gene would always be there. I remember when I was small he seemed giant and intimidating. As I got older I could see his humor, big smile and hard-working nature shine through when he told stories. I had the chance to visit with them recently and am thankful to see them together as I remembered them through so many events of my childhood. Thoughts and love to Donna, Beth, Gene and the rest of the family. I hope the wonderful memories you made with such a supportive husband and father navigate you through this difficult time.
Katie Bolton-Kelley
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved