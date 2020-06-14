Eugene C. "Gene" MacMullan
1929 - 2020
Oxford - Eugene "Gene" C. MacMullan, of Oxford, passed away June 7, 2020, at the age of 90, after a brief illness. He was born in The Bronx, N.Y. July 11, 1929.

Gene and his twin brother, Edward, enlisted in the U.S. Navy right after graduating from Cardinal Hayes High School. He served two separate times: once at the end of World War II, and later, during the Korean War. Gene received a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois; and worked for the Exxon Corporation. His career took him far and wide. He was based in New Jersey, but worked in France, Aruba, Venezuela, Sicily and Curacao. He retired to Connecticut in the 1990s.

He enjoyed a second "career" working on rare book restoration with the North Branford Historical Society, the New Haven Historical Society and the New London Maritime Museum. Gene's hobbies included sailing, swimming and woodworking.

He married Virginia Grace MacMullan (nee Doughney) on the rooftop of the Grammercy Hotel in New York City in 1954. After 30 years of marriage, Gene was widowed in 1984. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Smith (Richard), Barbara MacMullan (Henry duPont), Virginia MacMullan and Anita MacMullan; grandchildren, Christopher Smith, Matthew Smith and Isabelle duPont; and great-grandson Gael Smith.

Funeral Services will be private. Memorial donations in his name can be made to the New Haven Historical Society or the New London Maritime Museum. Condolences may be shared at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.
