Waterford - Eugene Corson, 97, of Waterford passed away Friday, Mar. 15 at his home.



He was born March 7, 1922, in Stamford, the son of Emmett and Hazel Allen Corson. He graduated from Chapman Technical High School in 1941. After high school he joined the US Navy as a Gunners Mate and was stationed aboard USS LST 553 in the South Pacific during WW II and was honorably discharged IN 1945.



Following the war, he married Patricia Noble Corson who passed away in 1999.



He had worked as an engraver and then as a chemical operator at Pfizer in Groton for 34 years. After retirement he worked as a bagger at Stop and Shop until he was 90. He was a faithful man of God, beloved husband and father.



He is survived by his 8 children, Carol Jackson, Linda Caouette, Judy Haynes, Marcia Emberger, Karen Corson, Allen Corson, Brian Corson and Sherry Krepps; 27 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m this Friday, Mar. 29, at the North Stonington Bible Chapel, 100 Jeremy Hill Rd., North Stonington, CT 06359.



Private burial was held in the Old Willimantic Cemetery. Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2019