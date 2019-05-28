|
|
|
Quaker Hill - Eugene F. Provost, 85, of Quaker Hill, died peacefully at his home Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Born in West Springfield, Mass., May 31, 1933, he was the son of the late Hormidas and Anelda (Fortier) Provost, and the loving husband of Jeanne M. (Tardif) Provost.
He was a veteran of the Korean War having honorably served with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He worked at Electric Boat for 30 years.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on May 28, 2019
