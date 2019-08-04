|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of EUGENE J. MCCLURE, JR. 11-11-1980 - "FOREVER" As the years pass by... Time seems to stand still. Like a shattered mirror that can't be pieced together, Our hearts are forever broken. We fill the empty spaces with wonderful memories of you, But always yearn for more. Your absence is so deeply felt, and you are missed and loved beyond measure. Gene, we keep you tucked safely in our hearts forever. Love And Miss You "Cool Breeze" Mom, Dad and Dan
Published in The Day on Aug. 4, 2019