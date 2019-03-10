Stonington - Eugene C. "Gene" Myers, husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Myers, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in South Windsor.



He was born Oct. 26, 1928, to the late Walter and Edna Myers in Glenville, N.Y., one of nine children. Gene and Betty were married Nov. 26, 1949, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Schenectady, N.Y. They moved to Connecticut in 1961, and to their home in Stonington, in 1968.



Gene was employed as a pipefitter at Electric Boat for 25 years and was a proud member of the Pipefitters Union, Local 777 for fifty years. After retirement and until Betty's death in 2015, he enjoyed wintering in Florida, returning each spring to plant his garden and tinker with his outdoor equipment. He could be heard whistling wherever he went – whether working in the yard or relaxing in his chair in front of the fire.



Gene's greatest joy in life was following the lives of his three cherished grandchildren and spending time with his five beloved great-grandchildren. He was always up for a visit, whether it was at home, a local restaurant, or a two- day road trip across the country. He was proud to be present for the adoption of his four great-grandsons and to visit his great-granddaughter in the hospital shortly after her birth.



He is survived by his son, Eugene P. Myers and future daughter-in-law Susie Sadgrove; his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela J. and Randy M. Olson; his grandchildren, Elissa P. (Galen) Fromm, Zachary M. (Jessica) Olson, and Jack M. Myers; and his five great-grandchildren, Miguel, Johnny, Kennett and Lincoln Fromm and Sadie Olson. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Lucille Myers and Grace Friello; and many nieces and nephews including Lori Myers, Judy DeLorenzo and George Estel (who checked on him regularly), as well as many friends and neighbors who he enjoyed visiting in person and by phone.



In addition to Betty, Gene was predeceased by all of his siblings, Walter, Edna, Jane, Fred, Dorothy, Donald, Richard and Burton.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family from 10 to 12 Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 with a prayer service led by Reverend Paula Mehmel beginning at 11:30. Burial will be private at a later date.



To honor Gene's memory, plant a vegetable or flower garden, a tree or just enjoy the beauty and joy of spring that comes each year. Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary