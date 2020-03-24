|
East Lyme - Eugene Nicholas Schultz, 82, of East Lyme for 58 years died March 12, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in Groton Sept. 14, 1937, the son of the late Eugene and Winifred (Saunders) Schultz. He was the husband of Joan (Aakjar) Schultz who predeceased him June 5, 2015.
Gene received his bachelor's degree from the former Teachers college of Connecticut in New Britain which is known as Central Connecticut State University today. He worked at East Lyme High School as an Industrial Arts Teacher until his retirement in 1994. In the 1960s he was a Waterford police officer for a short time. He also was a former Harbor master for Niantic Bay and had many other odd end jobs, too many to mention.
He enjoyed sailing at Niantic Bay Yacht club as well as hunting, especially on his property in Vermont. He also was the former high school men's Cross-Country Coach that won its first trophy for the school.
He leaves a daughter Judith A. Zagaja and her husband Michael of East Windsor; a son Christopher Schultz of Lisbon and significant other Lisa Sartori of Waterford; four grandchildren, Jennifer and Timothy Zagaja, Brittany and Christopher Schultz; and one great-grandchild Maya Marie daughter of Brittany Schultz; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in honor of Gene to Joan's Scholarship fund. Send the donations to East Lyme Scholarship Association, Inc. P.O. Box 190, Niantic CT. 06357
Considering the current COVID-19 directives and to keep everyone healthy. Eugene's family has decided there will be no calling hours. Services will be private. At a future date there will be a memorial Mass and a celebration of his life.
Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2020