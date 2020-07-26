Norwich - Eugene "Gene" Paul Marquis, of Norwich, died July 19, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1945, the son of the late Anita Lajunesse and Paul F. Marquis.



Graduating in the class of 1965, from Norwich Free Academy, Gene entered the Culinary Institute of America with his zest and passion for cooking; and graduated in 1967. During this time, he spent his summers as the chef for Harvard University during the Harvard-Yale Regattas. He used his culinary skills as he proudly served his country by entering the U.S. Army Sept 20, 1967. He was stationed in Iran for 18 months as a general's aide. Returning to Fort Myers, Gene worked for Brigadier General Theodore C. Mataxis and family for one year and a half as personal chef. Then he moved to Fort Knox, Ky., where he continued his service. With an honorable discharge June 12, 1973, he returned to New London, where he was chef at Connecticut College for 10 years - time that he remembered fondly.



Gene was actively involved with the Hispanic ministry in Norwich. Gene also enjoyed many years as scout master at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London, where he imprinted not only his zest for life, but his love of the outdoors, fishing and most importantly, winter survival skills. Following his time in the service, Gene also held a position at General Dynamics Electric Boat as a shipfitter, and as a well-known independent contractor for remodeling kitchen and bathrooms in the surrounding area.



One of his personally acclaimed accomplishments was summiting the north face of Mount Washington. Gene deeply loved gardening from growing up with his father, and then, as an adult. You could always find him in his garden spreading shells from a great catch of clams and oysters or chopping wood. Always up for a card game, he was an accomplished poker player and would always be up for a game with anyone who came with chips!



As he moved into retirement, Gene spent his time as a member of the America Legion in Montville, and pursued his love of playing pool. He became captain of the men's Waterford pool team, the Polish Club and a member of the APA Pool League for 20 years. His time with his friends was his joy. He was an active member of the Connecticut fourth degree Knights of Columbus in Taftville, which embodied his passion for the duty of citizenship, patriotism and of his faith. Living to the beat of his own drum, he was determined to live life on his own terms. That is exactly what he did, at his own pace and rhythm.



Gene is survived by his sister Pauline J. Brown; nieces Nadine Aberdeen, of Atlanta, Ga. and Nicole Brown, of Settle, Wash. He is also survived by his ex-wife Leslie Wilbur; and his children, Christopher, John Paul, Timothy and Mary Elizabeth; and their respective families and children.



The funeral proceedings will be private. Gene will be deeply missed.



