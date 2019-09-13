Home

Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Eugene S. Kuzia


1934 - 2019
Eugene S. Kuzia Obituary
Uncasville - Eugene S. Kuzia, 85, entered eternal life Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Gene was born in New London, July 28, 1934, and served honorably in the National Guard. He married Barbara (Lasiewicz) July 4, 1955, who predeceased him.

Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Tnpk., Uncasville, CT.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave., in Uncasville.

Burial is private, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Sept. 13, 2019
