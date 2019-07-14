Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Watterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene S. "Beansi" Watterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene S. "Beansi" Watterson Obituary
Uncasville - Eugene S. Watterson "Beansi", 76, of Uncasville passed away June 27, 2019, at his home. Born in New London, he was the son of James S. Watterson and Josephine Skindzier. He was also the husband of Kathy Abbiatti of Waterford.

Eugene served in the U.S. Air Force as a Mechanic with honorable discharge. Eugene was an Iron worker out of Local 15 in Hartford until his retirement after 30 years of employment.

Beansi enjoyed fishing, hunting and horse racing, practically anything with a good time.

He is survived by two brothers, John R Watterson Sr of Waterford and Paul Watterson of Oakdale; nephew John Watterson and wife Maria; two great-nephews, who he loved dearly; niece Heidi Watterson; and his best friend, his dog, Blue girl. He will be missed dearly as he was his weight in gold.

A Service will be held at 10 a.m. July 17, at The Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. A second Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Day on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.