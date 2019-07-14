Uncasville - Eugene S. Watterson "Beansi", 76, of Uncasville passed away June 27, 2019, at his home. Born in New London, he was the son of James S. Watterson and Josephine Skindzier. He was also the husband of Kathy Abbiatti of Waterford.



Eugene served in the U.S. Air Force as a Mechanic with honorable discharge. Eugene was an Iron worker out of Local 15 in Hartford until his retirement after 30 years of employment.



Beansi enjoyed fishing, hunting and horse racing, practically anything with a good time.



He is survived by two brothers, John R Watterson Sr of Waterford and Paul Watterson of Oakdale; nephew John Watterson and wife Maria; two great-nephews, who he loved dearly; niece Heidi Watterson; and his best friend, his dog, Blue girl. He will be missed dearly as he was his weight in gold.



A Service will be held at 10 a.m. July 17, at The Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. A second Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Day on July 14, 2019