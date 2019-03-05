Old Lyme - Eunice Ficara, 84, of Old Lyme, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in the Wadsworth Glen Health Care Center in Middletown.



Born in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 9, 1934, daughter of the late Harry and Ida Wartlieb, sister of the late Jack Wartlieb, and wife of the late Santo J. Ficara. Eunice retired from Liberty Bank for Savings as a Senior Banker and was an active and compassionate parishioner at Christ the King Church of Old Lyme.



Eunice's surviving family include daughter, Carlene Iannucci; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Rebecca Ficara; daughter and son-in-law, Santina and David Horowitz; four grandchildren, Joanna, Alfie, and Peter Iannucci and Zachary Ficara; six great-grandchildren, Sydney and Nicholas Mercier, Liana, Luca, Peter Jr., and Luciano Iannucci.



Catholic Mass and reception will be held at at 11 a.m. March 8, 2019, at Christ the King Church, located at 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371 with graveside services immediately following Catholic Mass at Old Lyme Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ the King Church of Old Lyme https://www.christthekingchurch.net/ For further information or to send an online condolence, please email, [email protected]