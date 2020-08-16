Norwich - Eunice I. Robbins, 94, a longtime resident of Norwichtown, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 20, 1925, to the late Teodel Ethier Jr. and Agnes (Mineau) Ethier.
In 1944, Eunice married John Henry Robbins; and for 64 years, they resided in their meticulously restored 18th-century home on Ox Hill Road, until his death in 2013.
Eunice was an interior design consultant whose creative touch enhanced many homes and businesses in the region. She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Church Rosary Society, and also enjoyed being a volunteer at the Leffingwell Museum for many years. She was adored by people who knew her best; and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her three sons: John H. Robbins (Charlotte) of Gales Ferry, Mark N. Robbins (Carol) of Stonington and Kent E. Robbins (Anna) of Canton; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, Harold and Howard Ethier; a sister, Bernice Hantman; and a grandson, Joshua Robbins.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. Memorial donations in Eunice's memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 57 West Town Street, Norwichtown CT 06360.
