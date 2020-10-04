1/1
Eva Golden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Eva Golden passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2020. Eva was born in the Czech Republic July 16, 1957, to parents Vaidislav "Walter" and Marie Galuska. She immigrated to Chicago in 1968.

She received her bachelor's degree in education from Western Illinois University in 1978, and a master's in special education in 2005, from St. Joseph College West Hartford, Connecticut. Eva was employed by the West Hartford school system as a special education teacher for 14 years, retiring in June 2019. She was a very dedicated teacher having a positive influence and making a difference in many of her students' lives. Previously, she was employed by O'Ryan Capital in Farmington, as senior vice president.

Eva is survived by her husband Dennis Golden; sister-in-law Beverly Jaskiewicz and her husband Joseph; and a niece and nephew. She also leaves behind many relatives in the Czech Republic, including her aunt Ludmila, who she communicated with regularly.

Eva was a wonderful woman. She was a kind, hard-working, beautiful person, who lit up a room when she entered. Eva will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

The family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 8, at the Neilan Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Respectfully, please observe social distancing; and masks should be worn at all times. Donations can be made to the East Lyme Public Library or Waterford Humane Society. Please visit www.neilanfunerahome.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.Eva was a beautiful woman and you were so blessed to have such a wife by your side
. She will be forever by your side holding your hand.
Love; Allen and Brenda Choate
Allen choate
Family
October 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.Eva was a beautiful woman and you were so blessed to have such a wife by your side. She will be forever by your side holding your hand.
Love; Allen and Brenda Choate
Allen choate
Family
October 3, 2020
Dennis, you've lost your sweet angel. She is in no more pain and so fortunate to have you. We love you. Doreen & RJ
Doreen Mainville
Family
October 2, 2020
May this small candle be a reminder of Eva’s sweet teacher spirit. God Bless her family & friends.
Linda Gengel
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Eva was very helpful to me in my first year as a teacher at Sedgwick which happened to be her last year. What I found difficult, she found so easy and was there for me every step of the way with a smile. Eva was a great colleague and an even better person. Thoughts and prayers to her loved ones during this difficult time.
Tyler Catlin
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Eva was very helpful to me in my first year as a teacher at Sedgwick which happened to be her last year. What I found difficult, she found so easy and was there for me every step of the way with a smile. Eva was a great colleague and an even better person. Thoughts and prayers to her loved ones during this difficult time.
Tyler Catlin
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Eva was a wonderful person and a great friend. God has taken her too early but he must have needed her now to better organize the angels.
Kathy Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved