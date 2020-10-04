Niantic - Eva Golden passed away peacefully Sept. 30, 2020. Eva was born in the Czech Republic July 16, 1957, to parents Vaidislav "Walter" and Marie Galuska. She immigrated to Chicago in 1968.
She received her bachelor's degree in education from Western Illinois University in 1978, and a master's in special education in 2005, from St. Joseph College West Hartford, Connecticut. Eva was employed by the West Hartford school system as a special education teacher for 14 years, retiring in June 2019. She was a very dedicated teacher having a positive influence and making a difference in many of her students' lives. Previously, she was employed by O'Ryan Capital in Farmington, as senior vice president.
Eva is survived by her husband Dennis Golden; sister-in-law Beverly Jaskiewicz and her husband Joseph; and a niece and nephew. She also leaves behind many relatives in the Czech Republic, including her aunt Ludmila, who she communicated with regularly.
Eva was a wonderful woman. She was a kind, hard-working, beautiful person, who lit up a room when she entered. Eva will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 8, at the Neilan Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Respectfully, please observe social distancing; and masks should be worn at all times. Donations can be made to the East Lyme Public Library or Waterford Humane Society. Please visit www.neilanfunerahome.com
