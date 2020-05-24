Eva Marie (James) Bareiss
1946 - 2020
St. Augustine, Fla. - Eva Marie (James) Bareiss, 73, of St. Augustine, Fla,, died peacefully at home Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a courageous 3-year fight with congestive heart failure. She was the beloved wife of Roland M. Bareiss, since 1996, and will be sadly missed by him. Born in Westerly, R.I. Dec. 27, 1946, Eva was the daughter of the late Lester D. James Sr. and Prudence (Gardner) James.

She grew up on Tomaquag Road in Ashaway, R.I. and was a member of the first graduating class of Chariho Regional High School in 1964. She then earned her degree in elementary education from Rhode Island College in 1968. She taught in the Westerly and Chariho school districts for many years, residing in Richmond, R.I. and Ledyard, before settling in Palm Coast, Fla. in 2000. She and Roland moved to St. Augustine in 2018.

In addition to her husband, Eva leaves her children, Heather L. Short with long-term partner Angela Paraskevakos, Geoffrey T. Short and wife Samantha, Amy A. Seekell and husband Kevin, Jonathan R. Short with partner Colleen Kenyon, all of South County, R.I. ; and the children's father Richard L. Short of Fort Myers, Fla. She leaves two stepsons, Robert Bareiss with wife Maria of New London and Edward Bareiss and wife Janet of Stafford Springs. She was the proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren, whom she adored. Eva was a beloved sister to L. Douglas James and wife Delia, the late Kathleen M. Jacques with husband Robert and Ronald G. James. In addition, she leaves several nieces and nephews.

Eva's passion was teaching and when she had opportunity, she would spend time reading to and teaching her grandchildren about a wide variety of topics. A lifelong learner, she was an avid reader who loved history and politics as well as the challenge of logic puzzles and other word games. She enjoyed traveling, cruise ship adventures, camping, her cats and the beauty of the ocean.

A private family burial will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in North Kingstown, R.I. Craig Funeral Home, St. Augustine, Fla. is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
