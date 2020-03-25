Home

Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
Evangeline Cook
Evangeline LaTonya Cook


1953 - 2020
Evangeline LaTonya Cook Obituary
Westerly - Evangeline LaTonya Cook, 66, of Westerly, R.I. made her final transition Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Evangeline was born Aug. 23, 1953, the daughter of the late Cleophas D. and Vernice B. Cook of New London; the mother of the late Sgt. Nicole Earle; and sister to Charlene Cook of Groton and Dwight R.B. Cook of Baltimore, Md.

As a resident of New London, Evangeline was baptized and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a 1971 graduate of New London High School. She was employed as a dealer at the Foxwoods Casino.

Ms. Cook leaves to cherish her memory a sister-in-law, Debra Blackwell-Cook; numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews; and her close friend Diana Magnant of Westerly, R.I.

Interment of her remains at Cedar Grove Cemetery will be held at a future date. Donations in the memory of Evangeline can be made to the D'Roderick Jefferson- Cook Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o the Morgan State University Foundation Inc.

(www.givetomorgan.com). Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London.
Published in The Day on Mar. 25, 2020
