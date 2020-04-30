Home

Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
Evelyn Graham
1936 - 2020
Mystic - Evelyn Graham, 83, of Mystic went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning at L + M Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth McCrae of Dillon, S.C.

She was born June 3, 1936. Upon finishing school, she relocated to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she started her family. Years later she started a life in Connecticut, where she eventually met the LOVE of her life Charles Mond who did everything with her.

She worked for Chesebrough-Ponds in Clinton, retiring after 27 year of service.

Evelyn was known for being a "tell it like it is" woman and for her famous triple layer homemade coconut cake. In her free time, she enjoyed Bingo and her family.

She was preceded in death by her best friend/cousin Doris Graham; her son Ronald Graham; and her first grandson Adam D Davenport.

She is survived by two sons, Shelton (Jacqueline) Rawls of North Carolina and Wayne A. (Marquita) Rawls of New London. She also leaves to mourn her passing, Linda Alexander and Christine (Lydell) Pemberton; 11grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren of Connecticut; and a host of relatives in South Carolina

A graveside service conducted by Bartells Funeral Home will be held in Rest Haven Cemetery, Dillon, SC. Byles Memorial Home, New London is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 30, 2020
