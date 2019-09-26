Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1 Garvin Street,
New London, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn L. Bryant


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn L. Bryant Obituary
New London - Evelyn L. Bryant, 77, of New London, transitioned peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital in New London.

She was born in Wilmington, N.C. Jan. 22, 1942, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Velma Miller Bryant. She retired from the Electric Boat Company in Groton where she had been an Administrative Clerk with over 45 years. She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in New London.

She is survived by brothers, George, Jonathan, James, Kenny (Rose) and Dennis; and sisters, Clatha and Sharon.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared on Evelyn's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now