New London - Evelyn L. Bryant, 77, of New London, transitioned peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital in New London.
She was born in Wilmington, N.C. Jan. 22, 1942, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Velma Miller Bryant. She retired from the Electric Boat Company in Groton where she had been an Administrative Clerk with over 45 years. She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in New London.
She is survived by brothers, George, Jonathan, James, Kenny (Rose) and Dennis; and sisters, Clatha and Sharon.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin Street, New London, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared on Evelyn's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 26, 2019