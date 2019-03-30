Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Evelyn May Grimes


Groton - Evelyn May Grimes, 92 of Groton and formerly of Waterford entered eternal life Mar. 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 11, 1927 in New London the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Bingham) Chapman. She attended local schools in New London and later married the late George Grimes, Sr. who died in 1978. She is survived by a son George and Candice Grimes, Jr. of East Lyme. A daughter, Betty McDade of Groton and several grandchildren. She was predeceased by four daughters, Melinda Anderson, Pamela Grimes, Karen Johnson, and Debbie Grimes.

Relatives and friends are asked to gather for a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. on Monday in Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Rd. Waterford. Visiting hours are private.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.
Published in The Day on Mar. 30, 2019
