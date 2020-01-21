|
Preston - Everett A. "Buckey" Harris, 96, of Preston passed away peacefully Jan. 18, 2020.
Born March 29, 1923, he was the son of the late Albert and Emma (Sourbier) Harris of Norwich.
He was married to the late Mary Mansfield Sept. 5, 1953.
A brief military grave side service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Poquetanuck Cemetery, Poquetanuck Road, in Preston.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 21, 2020