Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Dexter Daniels


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Everett Dexter Daniels Obituary
New London - Everett Dexter Daniels passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

Born to Everett C. and Edna Daniels Jan. 9, 1935, Dexter graduated from New London High School in 1953. Dexter completed an apprenticeship in auto mechanics with TNM Lathrop, where he worked as an auto mechanic for 12 years.

In June of 1956, he married Fanny A. Edgecomb and was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany. He returned to his job at Lathrop's until 1965 when he opened his first Hess gas station in Groton. Later on he opened a Hess station in New London, where he served the public until 1983.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Jordan Cemetery, in Waterford.
Published in The Day on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now