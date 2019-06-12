|
New London - Everett Dexter Daniels passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
Born to Everett C. and Edna Daniels Jan. 9, 1935, Dexter graduated from New London High School in 1953. Dexter completed an apprenticeship in auto mechanics with TNM Lathrop, where he worked as an auto mechanic for 12 years.
In June of 1956, he married Fanny A. Edgecomb and was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany. He returned to his job at Lathrop's until 1965 when he opened his first Hess gas station in Groton. Later on he opened a Hess station in New London, where he served the public until 1983.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Jordan Cemetery, in Waterford.
Published in The Day on June 12, 2019