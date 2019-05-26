Resources More Obituaries for Faith Davison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Faith Marie Davison

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Uncasville - Faith Marie (Damon) Davison, 78, of Uncasville passed away May 17, 2019 after a brief illness.



Born July 10, 1940, to Harland LeRoy Damon and his wife, Virginia Hope (Sword) Damon, Faith grew up in Niantic, graduating from the Niantic Center School, and in 1958 New London High School.



She is survived by two sons, Edward Charles Davison of Jacksonville, Fla. and Kenneth Raymond Davison, of Uncasville; two grandchildren, Darcy Adelia Davison Hackman of Lenexa, Kan., and Thomas Davison of West Palm Beach, Fla., as well as three great-grandchildren, Ethan Edward Stuntebeck, Eleana Pearl Stuntebeck and Caleb Matthew Hackman. Faith also leaves behind three sisters, Cheryl Irene (Damon) Harris of Uncasville, Christine Ann (Damon) Murtha of Uncasville, and Sharon Inez (Damon) Maynard of New London, and numerous nephews and nieces. Faith was predeceased by her parents and a son, Douglass Harland Davison.



Faith obtained her Masters in Library Science from the University of Rhode Island, with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Anthropology from Connecticut College. Faith also took college courses in a variety of subjects from Connecticut College and Eastern Connecticut State University.



She worked for many local businesses as well as the Mystic-Noank Library and Mystic Seaport Museum, Inc. She was responsible for the oversight of the Mohegan Library and Archives, including rare books, maps, documents and the Tribe's 3-dimensional collections. She retired from her position with the Mohegan Tribe in 2010.



Faith belonged to many organizations. Among those were the American Antiquarian Society, Archaeological Society of Connecticut, Davis-Stanton Foundation [Board of Directors], Friends of the State Archaeologists Office, Montville Historical Society, Norwich Historical Society [Board of Directors], New England Museum Association, New England Archivists, New England Library Association, American Library Association, American Indian Library Association, New England Native American Library Association, Stanton Davis Homestead Museum [Board of Directors], and the Yale Indian Papers Project [Board of Directors]. Prior to retiring, Faith also served on the board of directors for the Connecticut State Library Advisory Council for Library Planning and Acquisitions, a body which allocates millions of dollars to public and state libraries.



The Mohegan Tribe had honored Faith by bestowing upon her the title of "Nonner" and in May 2012, the Tribe named her to the Mohegan Historic Preservation Advisory Board. In 2014, she was the recipient of the Honored One Award from the Guardians of Culture, Memory, and Lifeways International Awards Program.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Christ Episcopal Church, 78 Washington Street, Norwich. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private.



