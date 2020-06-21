Dr. Fangshi Sun
1951 - 2020
Waterford - Dr. Fangshi Sun, 69, of Waterford, passed away June 13, 2020, at his home. He was born April 20, 1951, to Yin Tian Yan and Jin Gui Sun in Beijing, China. He moved to the United States in September 1982, where he received his master's degree in statistics at Purdue University; and subsequently went on to receive his PhD from the University of Florida, and postdoctoral degree from Purdue University. He initially worked at Pfizer Inc. and then at Merck and Schering-Plough as a biostatistician in the animal sciences department.

He liked going for long walks outdoors and taking in the sights and sounds of nature. He was a ping pong enthusiast and enjoyed playing tennis with his daughter. He also loved dogs, and was brought to smiles by his family's French bulldogs. Most of all, he loved his family and was dearly devoted to them.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Wei Li, his daughter Yan Sun; and his grandson Timo Truong; as well as his sister Yi Qing Sun; and brothers, Rongshi Sun and Junshi Sun. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

A private service will be held in his remembrance. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
