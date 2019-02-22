North Stonington - Fay J. Andrews, of North Stonington, Conn. passed away, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.



Fay was born in Stockton, Calif. on Dec. 9, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Venna Andrews. She grew up in Clinton, Conn. and graduated from Morgan High School. She married the love of her life Francis B. Criscuolo in 1956.



She had a lust for travel and spent many years in Costa del Sol, Spain. She excelled in sewing, knitting, crossword and Sudoku puzzles. She entertained many with her splendid cooking and unique humor. Fay was a beautiful woman with a keen sense of fashion. She will sadly be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her five children, who dearly loved her, Melinda Criscuolo Peck, of Lynnwood, Wash., Francis S. Criscuolo of Westbrook, Conn., Malayna Criscuolo Bomster and her husband William of North Stonington, Conn., Peter W. Criscuolo of Westbrook, Conn., Catherine Andrews Bone and her husband James of Hobe Sound, Fla.; two grandchildren, Shannon L. Criscuolo and Bella R. Bone and two great-grandchildren, Kyra and Michael. She also leaves her beloved brother, Nicky Andrews, of Kemah, TX and his children April and Michael. Niece Karen Sapia of Uncasville, Conn.. Fay was predeceased by her husband, Francis B. Criscuolo and her sister, Venna Bomster.



A visiting hour will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 followed by a service at 5 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Fay's burial will be held privately. Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2019