Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Service
Following Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Andrews


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay Andrews Obituary
North Stonington - Fay J. Andrews, of North Stonington, Conn. passed away, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Fay was born in Stockton, Calif. on Dec. 9, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Venna Andrews. She grew up in Clinton, Conn. and graduated from Morgan High School. She married the love of her life Francis B. Criscuolo in 1956.

She had a lust for travel and spent many years in Costa del Sol, Spain. She excelled in sewing, knitting, crossword and Sudoku puzzles. She entertained many with her splendid cooking and unique humor. Fay was a beautiful woman with a keen sense of fashion. She will sadly be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her five children, who dearly loved her, Melinda Criscuolo Peck, of Lynnwood, Wash., Francis S. Criscuolo of Westbrook, Conn., Malayna Criscuolo Bomster and her husband William of North Stonington, Conn., Peter W. Criscuolo of Westbrook, Conn., Catherine Andrews Bone and her husband James of Hobe Sound, Fla.; two grandchildren, Shannon L. Criscuolo and Bella R. Bone and two great-grandchildren, Kyra and Michael. She also leaves her beloved brother, Nicky Andrews, of Kemah, TX and his children April and Michael. Niece Karen Sapia of Uncasville, Conn.. Fay was predeceased by her husband, Francis B. Criscuolo and her sister, Venna Bomster.

A visiting hour will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 followed by a service at 5 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Fay's burial will be held privately.
Published in The Day on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now