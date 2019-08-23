|
|
West Hartford - Sister Fay F. O'Brien, (Sister Mary Patrice) age 88, a Sister of Mercy died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in St. Mary Home, West Hartford. Born to the late George J. and Gertrude A. (Marenholtz) O'Brien and raised in Hartford.
Sister Fay entered the convent on September 8, 1950, and made her vows on June 29, 1953. She earned her B.A .degree in Education from Diocesan Sisters College and an M.A. degree in Experimental Psychology from Fordham University. While teaching, she continued advanced studies at Boston College and Teachers College Columbia University, during summer recesses. She devoted full time to earning a Ph.D in Supervision and Curriculum Development from UConn in 1974. Sister Fay returned to the faculty of St. Joseph College, now University of St. Joseph. She became Director of the School for Young Children and had profound influence on the growth and development of that training school. Nursery school children, ages three to five found her to be skilled, kind, patient and understanding while expecting them to be mature for their ages. Her undergraduate students experienced those same traits of that preeminent early childhood educator as their tough and tender Associate Professor. Sister Fay never apologized for high standards. She willingly accepted many and varied responsibilities as a Sister of Mercy, sometimes juggling more than one responsibility on campus or for her Mercy community. She was elected into leadership as general councilor of the Connecticut Sisters of Mercy. She was sought out as an educational consultant in the field of Child Study. She taught at USJ for 36 years, was named a trustee of its board and trustee emerita in 2013. Sister Fay was the recipient of several awards both personal and academic. She found time to enjoy travel with friends, in particular one special trip to Alaska.
Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her brother, G. Robert and wife Mary O'Brien; her nephews and spouses, Bob and K.C., Tom and Tracie, Jim and Julia, Michael and Jenn O'Brien. Auntie Fay loved her five grandnephews; and seven grandnieces especially her namesake Caroline Fay who prematurely died of cancer at age 11. Her Mercy sisters for 69 years deeply grieve Sister Fay's loss, especially Sisters Mary Daly, Jean Holehouse and Louise Kelly.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday Aug. 22 at 1:00 p.m. in St Mary Home Chapel and was preceded by calling hours beginning at 11:00. Burial followed the Mass and took place in St. Mary cemetery.
Those wishing to make a gift in Sister Fay's memory are asked to consider Sisters of Mercy 25 Prescott St. West Hartford, CT 06110.
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home has care of the arrangements
Published in The Day on Aug. 23, 2019