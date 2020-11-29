Providence - Fayett T. "Tom" Finney Jr., 57, of Westerly, passed away after a long illness Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 17, 1963, in Groton. Tom graduated from Ledyard High School in 1983, and worked at Electric Boat General Dynamics Corporation as a carpenter and a number of construction trades for 39 years.
Tom leaves behind his wife Sarah of 18 years; his three sisters, Dallas Snelgrove of Louisburg, N.C., Lori Boiselle Kallen, wife of Derek of Copenhagen, N.Y. and Temple Gintz of Jacksonville, N.C.; his two brothers, Derek Finney, husband of Debbie of Milford, Del. and Ted Reynolds of Thompson; as well as many nephews and nieces; and his step-mother, Shirley Finney of Bristol, Tenn. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Fayett T. Finney Sr. of Texas and Marie Rose Boiselle, wife of Russell Boiselle of North Carolina.
Tom was an avid gardener who could grow any kind of rose, fruit tree and dahlias for Sarah. He loved animals and his household was filled with them. He also was a member of the Ledyard Sportsman Club. A thank you goes to our EB family for their kindness and consideration, and a special thanks to the team at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly, RI 02891. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial service. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
.