1/1
Fayett T. "Tom" Finney Jr.
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fayett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Providence - Fayett T. "Tom" Finney Jr., 57, of Westerly, passed away after a long illness Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 17, 1963, in Groton. Tom graduated from Ledyard High School in 1983, and worked at Electric Boat General Dynamics Corporation as a carpenter and a number of construction trades for 39 years.

Tom leaves behind his wife Sarah of 18 years; his three sisters, Dallas Snelgrove of Louisburg, N.C., Lori Boiselle Kallen, wife of Derek of Copenhagen, N.Y. and Temple Gintz of Jacksonville, N.C.; his two brothers, Derek Finney, husband of Debbie of Milford, Del. and Ted Reynolds of Thompson; as well as many nephews and nieces; and his step-mother, Shirley Finney of Bristol, Tenn. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Fayett T. Finney Sr. of Texas and Marie Rose Boiselle, wife of Russell Boiselle of North Carolina.

Tom was an avid gardener who could grow any kind of rose, fruit tree and dahlias for Sarah. He loved animals and his household was filled with them. He also was a member of the Ledyard Sportsman Club. A thank you goes to our EB family for their kindness and consideration, and a special thanks to the team at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly, RI 02891. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial service. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory
64 Friendship St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2352
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved