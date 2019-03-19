Here is the edited text and photo. Total amount due will be $493.65. Let me know what day you would like this published and I will call to get credit card information.



Thank you,



Kelly



Versailles – Felix A. Martinez Jr., 68, passed away Friday, Mar. 15, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of Felix and Jane (Koncurot) Martinez. One of seven curly-haired children, Felix and his family relocated to Norwich, where he graduated from NFA. Despite his coke-bottle glasses, Felix was a great athlete, and his kindness and humor earned him many friends. He then married (a few times), had children (a good handful), and enjoyed many a Yankee game surrounded by those who loved him and with a cold beer in his hand. He whistled and sang and bopped around, finding joy in everything that he did. If you knew Felix, you loved him, and he made you feel the same. Whether he was hiking with his wife, or at Yankee Stadium with his family and friends, or just relaxing at home with his pup Ladybug and a plate of buffalo wings, Felix was happy. There will not be a single day when this world will not miss his spirit.



Felix worked for a time as a supervisor at Wyre Wynd, and later spent over 20 years working at Foxwoods Casino before retiring last year. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sisters, Debbie Martinez, Marie Pierce, and Linda Cefalo.



He is survived by his wife Marcia (Girard) Martinez; siblings, Phyllis (Dale) Harrington, David (Lu-Ann) Martinez, and Joann Martinez; children, Debbie (Bret) Farmer, Melissa Martinez, Felix (Kaila) Martinez III, Christopher Martinez, and Ladybug; along with 4 ½ grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces; nephews; and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Jun. 8, at the Loyal Order of the Moose 115 Fitchville Road Bozrah, CT.



Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory. Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary