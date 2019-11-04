Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Felix L. Brochu


1937 - 2019
Felix L. Brochu Obituary
Waterford - Felix L. Brochu, 82, of Waterford entered eternal life Nov. 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1937, in Hardwick, Vt., the son of the late Francois and Emilia (Roy) Brochu. He was the beloved husband of Lenore (Nickerson) Brochu who survives him. Mr. Brochu was the retired fire chief for the Jordan Fire Department.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 4, 2019
