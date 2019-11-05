|
Waterford - Felix L. Brochu, 82 of Waterford, entered eternal life Nov. 2, 2019. He was born March 31, 1937, in Hardwick, Vt., the son of the late Francois and Emilia (Roy) Brochu, moving to Waterford at an early age.
He graduated from New London High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne, serving during the Korean War. He was united in marriage, to the former the Lenore Nickerson Sept. 18, 1965, in St. Joseph Church, Mrs. Brochu survives him. He worked for several years at Electric Boat, first in the fire department, later in the design department before retiring. Mr. Brochu was a longtime volunteer at the Jordan Fire Department. He became the first paid fireman in Waterford, and went on to become Chief of the Jordan Fire Department. He was a member of the New London County Fire Chief's Association and a Life Member of the New London Lodge of Elk's # 360.
Besides his beloved wife Lenore of 54 years, he is survived by two daughters, Monique Montanari of Waterford and Nancy Majewski of Oakdale; three siblings, Arthur Brochu, Suzanne Clark, and Helen Provost; and his five grandchildren, Theresa, Mallory, Lauren, Lacey and Gavin. He was predeceased by four siblings, Pierre, Laurent and Adrien Brochu, and Patricia Broadwell.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 9 a.m. Wednesday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London. Entombment to follow in, St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors.
Published in The Day on Nov. 5, 2019