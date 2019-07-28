|
New London - Ferdinand A. "Fred" Serluca, 98, entered into eternal rest surrounded by loving family members July 26, 2019.
A lifelong resident of New London, he was the son of proud Italian immigrants who came to this country through Ellis Island, the late Otino and Adeline (Mignone) Serluca.
Fred attended Buckley High School and graduated in 1941, from Chapman Tech. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served as an electrician on board the USS Woonsocket that patrolled in the North Atlantic Ocean. In 1945, he became an honorably discharged World War II veteran. In earlier years, Fred owned and operated the well-known Harbor Soda Shop in New London. Later his career was working for John Hancock Life Insurance until his retirement.
During his lifetime, Fred established many solid friendships and became involved in community affairs. He served on the New London Board of Finance, the Board of Education, the Water and Sewer Commission and the Planning and Zoning Board. He was a lifetime member of the New London Lodge of Elks and was awarded the Elk of Year. He also was a former member of the VFW Post 189, the American Legion Post 9, the Knights of Columbus, and the Dante Alighieri Society. He also was a communicant and past member of St. Mary's Church Choir and for thirty-five years sang with the New London Barbershop Chorus. He built a Blue-Jay class sailboat that gave water-sport fun in the summer time. He also enjoyed a fondness for the game of golf and played often with friendly competition and humor. Fred's culinary skills were derived from his Italian heritage and his specialty, homemade pizza, was an unsurpassed treat that was highly desired by family and friends.
Fred is survived by his children, Cynthia Liggett of Niantic, Fred Serluca and his wife, Patricia, Thomas Serluca and his wife, Diane all of Waterford, Alfred Serluca of New London, Michael Serluca and his wife, Barbara of Niantic; a sister, Carmela O'Donnell of Mystic; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Serluca and Helen Piscatella both of Waterford; six grandchildren, Thomas, Jr., Angela, Gina, Tina, Michael, Jr., and Marc; nine great-grandchildren, Anthony, Nico, Thomas, Dominic, Tianna, Luca, Angelina, Makenna, and Maxon; four step-greatgrandchildren, Taylor, Belle, Olivia, and Javin; and four nieces and four nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Evangeline (Brachas) Serluca; and a brother, Anthony Serluca. Fred's passing leaves a huge void in the lives of his family and friends who loved and enjoyed his singing, cooking, companionship and amazing and interesting memory.
A special thanks to the people of the VNA, Beechwood, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, Bridgeworks Dental, Dr. Antonelli, Dr. Colom, Dr. Velankar, and Dr. Anita Hwang.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019