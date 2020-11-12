Colchester - Ferdinand Andrew "Fred" Ruszala, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was born in Norwich Dec. 29, 1944, to Helen and Andrew Ruszala.
A 1962 graduate of Bacon Academy, Fred spent the vast majority of his life in his hometown of Colchester. He received awards in outstanding scholastic achievement in the ROTC program at the University of Connecticut where he received his undergraduate degree (1966) as well as his PhD in Chemistry (1978).
He spent four years (1966-1970) in Nevada and California serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War where he operated computer systems facilitating munitions. While doing post-doctorate work at the University of Wisconsin he was sent to Moscow to work for the U.S. Government in high intelligence. Having various employment opportunities in his life, he returned to work for the State of Connecticut State Police Forensic Science Laboratory where he served as a Supervising Criminalist in Chemistry/Instrumentation.
Fred had a lifelong interest in astronomy, geology and history and enjoyed inviting the neighbors over to view important solar events. He was granted several different U.S. patents relating to chemistry and oxydehydrogenation and had many articles published in the world of science. Fred had a penchant for a good meal, a smart plaid shirt and newly minted coins (of which he gifted proof sets to the children in his family every year without fail).
He is survived by his wife Alix; his nieces, Sara Preis (Ari) and Laura Warburton (Joe); and a nephew David Rosner (Jasmine). He was predeceased by his first wife, Debora Bakker.
The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The American Heart Association
in Fred's honor. American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or visit heart.org
