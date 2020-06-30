Ledyard - Fernando Falsario Villaluz, 73, passed away June 25, 2020, in the Philippines. Fernando served over 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired as a chief petty officer.



He was born in the Philippines, son of Rufo and Marcela (Falsario) Villaluz. Fernando is predeceased by his parents; his brother Rafael Villaluz; and his sister Remedios Ventura. Fernando is survived by his wife of 47 years Bella; his son Frederick Villaluz; his daughter Glenna Gilliland and her husband Michael; his youngest daughter Juliet Villaluz; and his sisters: Ester Villaruel, Mercedes Castaneda, Beverly Villaluz, Shirley Orpilla and Josephine Villanueva. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Ashlei Mariah Ratta, Dylan Kai Ratta, Ellie Marcella Ratta, Riley Gilliland, Camden Gilliland and Grayson Gilliland.



Funeral services and his burial will be held in San Marcelino, Zambales, Philippines.



