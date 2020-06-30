Fernando Falsario Villaluz
1947 - 2020
Ledyard - Fernando Falsario Villaluz, 73, passed away June 25, 2020, in the Philippines. Fernando served over 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired as a chief petty officer.

He was born in the Philippines, son of Rufo and Marcela (Falsario) Villaluz. Fernando is predeceased by his parents; his brother Rafael Villaluz; and his sister Remedios Ventura. Fernando is survived by his wife of 47 years Bella; his son Frederick Villaluz; his daughter Glenna Gilliland and her husband Michael; his youngest daughter Juliet Villaluz; and his sisters: Ester Villaruel, Mercedes Castaneda, Beverly Villaluz, Shirley Orpilla and Josephine Villanueva. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Ashlei Mariah Ratta, Dylan Kai Ratta, Ellie Marcella Ratta, Riley Gilliland, Camden Gilliland and Grayson Gilliland.

Funeral services and his burial will be held in San Marcelino, Zambales, Philippines.

Published in The Day on Jun. 30, 2020.
