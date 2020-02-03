Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
New London, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fidelis Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fidelis Hodge


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fidelis Hodge Obituary
Waterford - Fidelis Hodge, 92, of Waterford passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. She was born April 3, 1927, in Grand Case, St. Martin, French West Indies, the daughter of Thomas and Alphonsine Hodge.

Fidelis is survived by her sister Doris Yates of Waterford; and her brother Prosper Hodge of St. Martin. She is predeceased by her sisters, Iris Richardson, Dorothy Hubert, Bernice Bertin-Maurice and Gail Leverett. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in the United States and Caribbean who will miss her dearly. Fidelis lived and worked in New York for over 50 years until she moved to Waterford to be closer to family in 2006.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Hodge's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fidelis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -