Waterford - Fidelis Hodge, 92, of Waterford passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. She was born April 3, 1927, in Grand Case, St. Martin, French West Indies, the daughter of Thomas and Alphonsine Hodge.
Fidelis is survived by her sister Doris Yates of Waterford; and her brother Prosper Hodge of St. Martin. She is predeceased by her sisters, Iris Richardson, Dorothy Hubert, Bernice Bertin-Maurice and Gail Leverett. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in the United States and Caribbean who will miss her dearly. Fidelis lived and worked in New York for over 50 years until she moved to Waterford to be closer to family in 2006.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Hodge's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 3, 2020