Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
120 Cliff St.
Norwich, CT
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Florence "Flo" Dagney

Florence "Flo" Dagney Obituary

Uncasville - Florence "Flo" Dagney, 91, passed away peacefully Jan. 1, at Norwichtown Rehab and Healthcare in Norwich.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff St., Norwich, with procession to St. Joseph Cemetery for interment immediately following.

Donation in Flo's memory may be made directly to the church.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020
