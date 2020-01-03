|
|
|
Uncasville - Florence "Flo" Dagney, 91, passed away peacefully Jan. 1, at Norwichtown Rehab and Healthcare in Norwich.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Joseph Church, 120 Cliff St., Norwich, with procession to St. Joseph Cemetery for interment immediately following.
Donation in Flo's memory may be made directly to the church.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020