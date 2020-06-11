Preston - Florence Doutre, 92, passed away peacefully June 7, 2020, at Beechwood Long Term Care Facility in New London. She was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Saginaw, Mich., the daughter of Henry and Ruth Barnett.



Florence married her high school sweetheart, Charles "Chuck" Doutre and took great pride in being a wife and homemaker. They were married 69 years, until his death in 2017. Florence followed Chuck when his company transferred him to Manhattan, N.Y. They lived many years in Stamford and subsequent job promotions led them to Brampton, Ontario, Canada, Raleigh, N.C. and back to Michigan. They retired in Raleigh, N.C. where they spend many days on the golf course. Florence may have discovered golf later in life, but she quickly became an avid player and devoted golf tournament watcher!



Florence was a woman of deep faith. She was actively involved in church activities wherever she lived, serving in many leadership positions. Chuck and Florence moved to Connecticut in 2013 to be closer to family. They enjoyed the time spent together, especially the many family gatherings and celebrations.



Florence is survived by her son, Timothy and his wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Jennifer and her husband, Corey of Glastonbury and Jeffrey and his wife, Susan of Colchester; and three great-grandsons, Brady, Aidan and Carter.



The family would like to thank the staff at Beechwood for the care and compassion they offered Florence during the years she was with them.



Funeral services will be private at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guillot Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



