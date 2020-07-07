Waterford - Florence Irene Dischiavi, 91, of Waterford passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, June 22, 2020, at Groton Regency Center.
Irene was born in Flint, Mich. June 5, 1929, to Walter and Helen Bryson. In 1940, she moved to the northeast, with her mother and sisters settling in Massachusetts while she stayed with her Aunt and Uncle, Stella and Patrick Early, who helped raise her in nearby Connecticut. She graduated high school and attended the University of Connecticut where she met her future husband. They married in 1951, had four children, and settled in Waterford.
Irene was an active, fun loving, and passionate participant in life. She spent her child raising years as a homemaker but also found time for generous stewardship in the Waterford area. She was a leader in her local chapter of the American Cancer Society
where she chaired a major Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser held at Ocean Beach and was an active member of the YWCA and the Aloha Club. A skilled seamstress, she sewed most of her own and her daughters' clothing, as well as tablecloths and napkins for nearly everyone she knew and sometimes people she just met. A visit to her house would include a poll on which napkin rings should pair with which fabric.
She started working at the young age of 13 in the Windsor tobacco fields, in the spring, summer, and fall. She forwent sports and extracurriculars in high school to work at an insurance company every day after class and during holiday breaks. In 1975 she worked as an assistant in the Waterford tax collector office where the First Selectman praised her "honesty and integrity" as "above reproach." Ever the enterprising woman, she later worked as a real estate agent, in telephone sales, sold cosmetics independently, and for American Greetings for many years into her late seventies.
She had a passion for numbers high and low. She went to Merrill Lynch just to watch the ticker tape, invested avidly in the stock market, loved the casino and card games, and if she discovered a sale, she bought in bulk and invited friends and family in to share her bargains.
In 1977 Irene moved to Deerfield Beach, Fla. where she enjoyed 30 years of marriage with her late husband, Armand. After his passing she remained in Florida until she moved back to Waterford in 2017. Over a 40-year span, her children and grandchildren cherish memories of their annual Florida visits - never complete without a beach-side picnic and often a trip to Disney World. Irene cherished their accomplishments in return, writing cards to commend them, and bragging to anyone who would listen. And she had many listeners. She made friends easily and maintained lifelong friendships from childhood, college, and beyond. Her sense of humor and unique view of the world were appreciated by most that crossed her path. She spent much of her late years talking on the phone in conversations that left her loved ones smiling.
Irene leaves her four children, John Miceli, Capt., USCGR (ret.) of Wethersfield; Maureen Hickler and partner, Frank Corden of New London; Jean Miceli and husband, Ted Ward, CDR, USN (ret.) of Niantic, and her children, Nathan and Laura Kastner; Joanne Miceli and her daughter, Isabella Casteel of New London; a sister, Virginia Swezey and husband, Berkeley; nephews and nieces, William Swezey, Cindy Heck, Brian Swezey, Jeffrey Shaddock, and Corryn Nevin. She was predeceased by her sister, Delores Shaddock.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atria, especially Theresa, Helen, and Yvonne; and VNA nurse Jackie.
Funeral services are private.
