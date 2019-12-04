|
|
Groton - Florence L. Bakke, 89, of Groton passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
She was born in Cambridge, Mass. Dec. 30, 1929, the daughter of Stanley and Lillian Read Gates. She was the widow of Elmer S. Bakke.
Florence had been a restaurant manager as well as owning her own hair salon.
She is survived by her two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Besides her husband she was predeceased by two sons, Stephen and Thomas Bakke; two brothers; and five sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. There are no visiting hours.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019