Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Norwich, CT
Florence L. Bakke


1929 - 2019
Florence L. Bakke Obituary
Groton - Florence L. Bakke, 89, of Groton passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born in Cambridge, Mass. Dec. 30, 1929, the daughter of Stanley and Lillian Read Gates. She was the widow of Elmer S. Bakke.

Florence had been a restaurant manager as well as owning her own hair salon.

She is survived by her two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Besides her husband she was predeceased by two sons, Stephen and Thomas Bakke; two brothers; and five sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. There are no visiting hours.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019
