Mystic - Florence L. Hill, 90, of Mystic died Thursday morning Sept. 24, 2020, at her home at Academy Point. She was born in Hartford Sept. 21, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence "Charlie" and Laura (Odgers) Hill.



Florence was employed for thirty eight years as a teacher in the Montville School System before retiring. She volunteered at the Garde Arts Center in New London, was a member of the retired New London County Teachers Association and was a life member of the Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by cousins.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. Mask and social distancing is required. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store