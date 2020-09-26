1/
Florence L. Hill
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mystic - Florence L. Hill, 90, of Mystic died Thursday morning Sept. 24, 2020, at her home at Academy Point. She was born in Hartford Sept. 21, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence "Charlie" and Laura (Odgers) Hill.

Florence was employed for thirty eight years as a teacher in the Montville School System before retiring. She volunteered at the Garde Arts Center in New London, was a member of the retired New London County Teachers Association and was a life member of the Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich. Mask and social distancing is required. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guillot Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved