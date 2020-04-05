|
Groton - Florence Thatcher, 90, of Groton passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at Fairview in Groton.
She was born in New London June 23, 1929, the daughter of William E. Sanford Sr. and Bertha Latham Sanford. Florence was married to Albert F. Thatcher in 1976, in Groton. Albert passed away March 3, 1978.
Florence graduated from Robert E. Fitch Senior High school, and had retired as the assistant town clerk for the Town of Groton. She was a longtime member of the Groton Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by two brothers, John and Charles Sanford. She was predeceased by two brothers, James and William E. Sanford Jr.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Fairview nursing facility for their outstanding care and compassion.
A private graveside service was held in Starr Cemetery, Groton. Please visit www.byles.com to share a condolence or memory with the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2020