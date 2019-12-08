|
|
Gales Ferry - Floriano P. Obrero, 86, of Gales Ferry, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Bantay, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, the son of Ricardo and Rosa (Paz) Obrero.
He married his wife Glenda (Garcesto) Obrero Oct. 25, 1969, in New Jersey.
Floriano served in the United States Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. He went on to work at General Dynamics Electric Boat in the model shop where he retired after many years.
He is survived by his wife Glenda Obrero of Gales Ferry, his sons, Francis (Cynthia Curley) Obrero, of Marietta, Ga., Richard (Megan Barber) Obrero, of Glastonbury and Gary Obrero, of N.J.; five grandchildren: Elyse, Mathew, William Kai, Lilliana and Isabelle; his sister Dedicasion Saruca; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws.
Floriano was beloved by his family as a wonderful husband, father, adoring grandfather and good friend. He was a kind, generous and hardworking man who enjoyed fishing, cooking, carpentry, vegetable gardening, especially growing his famous bitter melons, and ballroom dancing. He was a long-time member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Gales Ferry where he was an usher at the 8:30 a.m. Mass.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry. Burial is in the Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard, with military honors to follow.
Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019