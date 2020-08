Or Copy this URL to Share

East Lyme - Pearl Harbor survivor Floyd Royden Welch, of East Lyme passed quietly at home Aug. 17, 2020.



Floyd was born Feb. 1, 1921, in the picturesque town of Whigville, to Mary Izola Markham.



Floyd is survived by his loving wife "Olive" Marjorie. He was predeceased by his younger sister Audrey Perry.



A graveside service was held for the immediate family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store