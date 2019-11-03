|
IN MEMORIAM In loving Memory Of Frances B. Tomlinson July, 7 1937 - Nov. 3, 2018 1st ANNIVERSARY Time flies and it's already one year since your beautiful and loving memories left us to stand at God's side. Our lives go on but nothing is the same. There is not a day, Dear one, that we do not think and pray for you. We love you. We miss you. You are forever in our hearts and thoughts. We cherish your memory Your Loving Family Husband Tom, Children, Chris, Kevin and Marian & All Our Grandchildren
Published in The Day on Nov. 3, 2019