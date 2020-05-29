Winter Haven, Fla. - Frances Mae (Perry) Silva, of Winter Haven, Fla. and formerly of Ledyard died Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born in January 1932 to Frank Joseph Perry and Emily (Caetano) Perry. Out of high school, she married the "boy next door", Raymond Silva.
She was a loving mother to six children, grandmother to five and great-grandmother to four. Her life revolved around her family and she made every child feel special for who they were; always listened and offered advice as she could.
After her children had grown, she worked part-time in a retail setting. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She was an avid reader and member of the Friends of the Library in Florida (and formerly in South Carolina).
Funeral services will be private. Gifts in her memory can be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Published in The Day on May 29, 2020.