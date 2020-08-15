Quaker Hill - Frances Mary Finnegan, 88, of Quaker Hill died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in New London Nov. 14, 1931, the daughter of Frederick and Josephine O'Connell Finnegan.



She was a graduate of the former Chapman Technical High School in New London and had been an bookkeeper at General Dynamics for 42 years. Frances was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill.



She is survived by her sister Harriet Nichols of Quaker Hill; her sister-in-law Anne Finnegan; nephews, David Nichols, James Finnegan Jr., Michael Macione, Don McCarthy, Michael McCarthy; nieces, Lynn Marie Macione, Grace Elliott and Terry Morton. She was predeceased by brothers, Frederick and James Finnegan; sisters, Joan Macione, Barbara McCarthy and Grace Finnegan.



Entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum was private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic assisted the family.



Donations in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375.



