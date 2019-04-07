Niantic - Earlier in March, 2019, Frances M. Pimentel of Foxcroft Rd., died in her Niantic home. She was predeceased by her brother, "Butch"; sister, Lorna; and parents, Rose and Anthony DeMello of New Bedford, Mass.



She is survived by her loving sisters, Marion and her family and Maria and her husband, Robert and their family; daughter, Lonna and her sons; sons, Paul Jeffrey, his wife, Rolande and their family, and Michael Paul, his wife, Tammy and their family.



A service will be held at 10 a.m. April 27, 2019, St. Agnes Church in Niantic, followed by a reception. Another service and final resting place will be scheduled in New Bedford, Mass., at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church.



Frances will be deeply missed but always remembered with love and affection. Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary