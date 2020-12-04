1/1
Frances "Franny" Tudisca
Waterford - Frances "Franny" Tudisca, 83, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

She was the daughter of Claude and Elizabeth Moretti of New London. The youngest of four children, she grew up in the Fort Trumbull area of New London, where she learned to swim, fish, and crab off the docks.

Frances was very much dedicated and loved spending time with her family, as well as worldwide traveling, crafting, socializing with friends, and keeping Chico's in business.

Frances worked for many years as a cashier at various grocery stores, but her love for travel led her to open and operate Travel Network in Niantic. She also spent many years as a New London Emblem Club member and past president.

Frances is predeceased by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Tudisca, who she married in 1958. She is also predeceased by three siblings, Cameron Stanton, Roberta Shea, and Robert Moretti.

Frances is survived by her two children, Anthony Tudisca Jr. and Tamara Tudisca; her three beautiful grandchildren, Jamie Chamochumbi and her husband Charlie, Brandon Dombrowski, Nicole Furman and her husband Timothy; her five gorgeous great-granddaughters and handsome great-grandson on the way; her "like son" Dave Dombrowski; and her dog, Brady.

Frances will be sorely missed by her beloved lunch bunch and lifelong friend, June.

Private services will be held with a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2020.
