Francesco Sinopoli


1931 - 2019
Francesco Sinopoli Obituary
Groton - Francesco Sinopoli, 88, of Groton passed away Dec. 31, 2019. He was born July 21, 1931. Frank is survived by his wife Gloria Sinopoli, of Groton.

He worked as a barber at Paul and Tiffany Hairstyling Center in Groton for fifty three years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London will be private. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020
