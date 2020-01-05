|
Groton - Francesco "Frank" Sinopoli, 88, of Groton, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. He was born July 21, 1931, in Sambiase, Calabria, Italy, the son of Antonio and Teresina (Greco) Sinopoli.
Frank was married to Gloria Leandri April 11, 1964. He worked as a barber at Paul and Tiffany Hairstyling Center in New London for fifty three years.
Frank is survived by his wife Gloria Sinopoli, of Groton; his two daughters, Teresa Baker, of Sherman, Texas, and Lisa Sinopoli, of Groton; two grandchildren, Brittany Butler, of Savoy, Texas and Kaylee Baker, of Sherman, Texas; one great-grandson Lucas Williams, of Savoy, Texas; and two sisters, Rosa Orlando and Caterina Mercuri, both of New London.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Giovanni Sinopoli, Vincenzo Sinopoli, Gennarino Sinopoli and Costanza Livingston.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New London will be private. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020