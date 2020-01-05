Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Francesco Sinopoli
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church
69 Groton Long Point Road
Groton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Sinopoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco "Frank" Sinopoli


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesco "Frank" Sinopoli Obituary
Groton - Francesco "Frank" Sinopoli, 88, of Groton, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. He was born July 21, 1931, in Sambiase, Calabria, Italy, the son of Antonio and Teresina (Greco) Sinopoli.

Frank was married to Gloria Leandri April 11, 1964. He worked as a barber at Paul and Tiffany Hairstyling Center in New London for fifty three years.

Frank is survived by his wife Gloria Sinopoli, of Groton; his two daughters, Teresa Baker, of Sherman, Texas, and Lisa Sinopoli, of Groton; two grandchildren, Brittany Butler, of Savoy, Texas and Kaylee Baker, of Sherman, Texas; one great-grandson Lucas Williams, of Savoy, Texas; and two sisters, Rosa Orlando and Caterina Mercuri, both of New London.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Giovanni Sinopoli, Vincenzo Sinopoli, Gennarino Sinopoli and Costanza Livingston.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New London will be private. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francesco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -