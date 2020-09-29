1/1
Francis Cassidy Jr.
1940 - 2020
Voluntown - Francis Cassidy Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sept. 26, 2020. Francis was born June 23, 1940, the son of the late Francis Cassidy Sr. and Ida (Taylor) Cassidy.

He married Joyce E. Sweet June 13, 1959. She survives him, along with three sons, Michael (Lynne) Cassidy of Griswold, Keith (Darlene) Cassidy of Griswold, Peter (Kelly) Cassidy of Voluntown; his grandchildren, Amanda (Cody) Marthaler, Melissa, Patrick, Madisyn, and Shelby Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Caleb Marthaler; his brothers, Henry (June), Robert (Grace) and Kenneth Cassidy; his sisters, Pauline (William) Clark, Rose Earl, Faye Fields, Linda Butler, Ellen Bixby. Francis is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Francis owned and operated F & P Cassidy for over 50 years. He coached Jewett City Little League when his sons played ball in the 1970s. He was a lifetime member of the Voluntown Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years. His true passion was fishing, for which he has been a member of the Narragansett Salt Water Fishing Club for over 40 years.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Thomas Cemetery, Sheldon Road, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

A special thank you to Dr. Marion Sarosi and Beacon Hospice of East Hartford for their caring and wonderful support.

Donations may be made to Voluntown Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Voluntown, CT. 06384 or Narragansett Salt Water Fishing Club, 732 Stony Hill Road, Wilbraham, MA. 01095.

Published in The Day on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
He was great guy I love him so much uncle he be in my heart forever
Stacey Cassidy
Family
