|
|
Waterford- Francis "Frank" or "Chi Chi" Cortina, 92, of Waterford, died March 19, 2020, at the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich, succumbing to complications from bacterial pneumonia. He was born in New London Dec. 8, 1927, to Santi and Santa Purpora Cortina. He married February 6, 1954, Ida Apicelli Cortina, who survives him.
After serving in the United States Army during the Korean War, Frank returned home and began working for Pratt & Whitney. Within a few years, he joined Pfizer Inc. as a chemical operator. After a dedicated career, Frank retired from Pfizer with 35 years of service. Frank had a tireless work ethic. If he wasn't working at Pfizer, he could be found working around his own home or at the homes of his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed travel with Ida, golfing and watching youth sports.
During their 66 years of marriage, Frank and Ida raised three children. He is survived by a son, Santo Cortina (Jennifer) of North Stonington; two daughters, Deborah Tewksbury (Eugene) of Bozrah and Lisa Rainville (Joseph) of Groton; a sister, Elvira Champa of Oakdale; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Rose Cosantina. Frank was a private man who quietly loved his family. He will be missed dearly by us all.
A private graveside will be conducted in St. Mary Cemetery. Please share condolences on Mr. Cortina's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 22, 2020